APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 840 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 276,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 759,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 832,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after buying an additional 277,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $29.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

