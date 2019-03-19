Aphria (APHA) Shares Gap Up to $10.24

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.24. Aphria shares last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 7973592 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on APHA. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cormark set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.36 and a beta of 4.20.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $15,389,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $10,301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile (NYSE:APHA)

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

