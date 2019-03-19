Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18), Morningstar.com reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $72.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised Apollo Endosurgery from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

In related news, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,435,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It develops and distributes devices for minimally invasive surgical and non-surgical bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures that are used by surgeons and gastroenterologists in various settings to provide interventional therapy to patients who suffer from obesity and various co-morbidities associated with obesity, as well as treat various other gastrointestinal conditions.

