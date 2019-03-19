Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47. The company has a market cap of $914.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

