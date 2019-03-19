AptarGroup (ATR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup projects first-quarter earnings per share 2019 between 95 cents and $1.00. Elevated raw material costs and transportation costs are expected to affect near-term margins. AptarGroup's performance will also be impacted by weaker beverage volumes in China. Rising expenses related to business-transformation plan in the Beauty + Home segment may hurt margins in the near term. Moreover, AptarGroup’s results will bear the brunt of foreign currency translation.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATR. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Vertical Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.50.

ATR opened at $103.71 on Friday. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $685.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 34.00%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $368,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $66,161.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,283,000 after buying an additional 960,567 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,451.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 610,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,828,000 after buying an additional 587,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,857,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 419,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 871.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 204,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 183,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

