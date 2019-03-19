Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Announces Earnings Results

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.85% and a negative net margin of 252.44%.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $6.35.

APVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $8.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn.

