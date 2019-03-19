Aptiv (APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by Buckingham Research

Buckingham Research lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Buckingham Research currently has $81.96 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $95.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $81.00 on Monday. Aptiv has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.80.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,010,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,946,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,925,209,000 after acquiring an additional 360,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $728,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,083,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,434,000 after acquiring an additional 638,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

