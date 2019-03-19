Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $95,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $136,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 80,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQXP stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $16.47.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

