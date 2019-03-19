ARbit (ARB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

ARbit (CURRENCY:ARB) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. ARbit has a market cap of $5,263.00 and $0.00 worth of ARbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARbit has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One ARbit coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ARbit

ARB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. ARbit’s total supply is 10,830,050 coins. ARbit’s official Twitter account is @get_ARbit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ARbit Coin Trading

ARbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

