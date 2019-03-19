ArbitrageCT Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ArbitrageCT token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. ArbitrageCT has a market capitalization of $77,295.00 and $0.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $707.83 or 0.17374765 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001248 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ARCT is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,912,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,838,872 tokens. ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com.

ArbitrageCT Token Trading

ArbitrageCT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

