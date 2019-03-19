Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Lessened by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,164,000 after buying an additional 2,102,814 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter valued at about $643,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

ADM opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

