Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $225,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 174.9% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 275,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after buying an additional 175,088 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $155.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

