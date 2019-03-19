Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,513,942 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,367,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after buying an additional 4,257,649 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,214,143,000 after buying an additional 2,841,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,304,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,671,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,149,000 after buying an additional 1,472,976 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,654,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,300,501.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $733,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

EPD opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 18.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

