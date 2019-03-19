Argus Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 56.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Argus has traded 69% lower against the US dollar. Argus has a market capitalization of $140.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Argus Coin Profile

ARGUS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin. Argus’ official website is www.argusnetwork.co.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argus using one of the exchanges listed above.

