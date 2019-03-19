Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Acquires New Position in Welbilt, Inc (WBT)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP owned approximately 0.33% of Welbilt as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBT shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Longbow Research set a $16.00 target price on Welbilt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

NYSE WBT opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $406.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.96 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 71.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Josef Matosevic sold 10,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $165,434.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $209,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock valued at $477,120 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

