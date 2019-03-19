Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6,602.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,565,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,720,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,400 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,077,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,753 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,823,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,741,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,517,000 after purchasing an additional 778,092 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of -700.89 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $4,463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock worth $12,736,400 in the last ninety days. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.61.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

