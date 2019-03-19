Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Invests $12.18 Million in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP purchased a new position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shire in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shire during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shire by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shire during the third quarter worth $133,000. 20.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shire alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair cut shares of Shire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

SHPG stock opened at $179.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shire PLC has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $182.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Invests $12.18 Million in Shire PLC (SHPG)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/arrowgrass-capital-partners-us-lp-invests-12-18-million-in-shire-plc-shpg.html.

About Shire

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.