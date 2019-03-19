Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP Takes Position in Elastic NV (ESTC)

Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP bought a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,426,000. Finally, Intel Corp purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

In other news, CRO Aaron Katz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Benchmark Capital Management C sold 279,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $23,248,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,664,633 shares of company stock worth $137,591,488.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $58.55 and a 1 year high of $100.43.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/arrowgrass-capital-partners-us-lp-takes-position-in-elastic-nv-estc.html.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.