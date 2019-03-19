ArtByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $927,161.00 (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. During the last week, ArtByte has traded up 4% against the dollar. ArtByte has a market cap of $927,161.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.01492198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00001438 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00046339 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ArtByte Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

