ASOS (ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

ASOS (LON:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 65.13% from the stock’s previous close.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

Shares of LON ASC traded down GBX 187 ($2.44) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,028 ($39.57). 1,774,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,510. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53).

ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

