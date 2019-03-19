ASOS (ASC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ASC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 4,000 ($52.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,915.95 ($64.24).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,215 ($42.01) on Monday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,114 ($27.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,770 ($101.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.81.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

