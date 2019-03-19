AT Bancorp Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

AT Bancorp lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

NXPI stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 15.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

