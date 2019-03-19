AT Bancorp Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

AT Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

