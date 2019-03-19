Atlassian (TEAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $113.24

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $113.24 and last traded at $112.20, with a volume of 43937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Atlassian to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,606.00, a PEG ratio of 99.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 22.96% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Signition LP bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

