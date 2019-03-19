AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,230,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736,347 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 2.1% of Federated Investors Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $914,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 7,691,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,266,000 after purchasing an additional 205,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 163,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 227,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,964,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,291,000 after purchasing an additional 311,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 346,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/att-inc-t-holdings-trimmed-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.