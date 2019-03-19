Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,556.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,033.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Zacks Investment Research cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $56.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

NYSE MO opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

