Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) Insider Andrew Anagnost Sells 10,440 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) insider Andrew Anagnost sold 10,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,599,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ADSK opened at $153.85 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.72 and a 1-year high of $169.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $131.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

