Autonio Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $680,449.00 and $109,106.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00384275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.01644922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00227361 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00001858 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004760 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,374,226 tokens. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Exrates and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.