Avalon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Avalon Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $163.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.14%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $4,014,728.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 98,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $14,955,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,436 shares in the company, valued at $26,092,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,774 shares of company stock worth $91,688,069. Insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

