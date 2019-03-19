Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,934,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,695,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AT&T by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,430,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,790,000 after acquiring an additional 705,902 shares during the period. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.82 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

T opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.34%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

