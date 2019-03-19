Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares shot up 5.2% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 1,204,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,580,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price objective on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 416,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 223,168 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $327.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

