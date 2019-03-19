Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Trading Up 8.7%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.87. Approximately 18,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,440,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on Aytu Bioscience and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 4.98.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 217.45% and a negative return on equity of 95.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aytu Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/aytu-bioscience-aytu-trading-up-8-7.html.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.