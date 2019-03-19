B Communications (BCOM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.51

B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 11741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOM. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in B Communications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,096,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in B Communications during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in B Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in B Communications by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

B Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

