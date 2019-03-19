B. Riley Comments on Northstar Realty Europe Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NRE)

Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Northstar Realty Europe in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley also issued estimates for Northstar Realty Europe’s FY2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NRE stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. Northstar Realty Europe has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.93 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 159.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northstar Realty Europe by 20.0% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Northstar Realty Europe in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

