Bakkavor Group (BAKK) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 212 ($2.77). Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BAKK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. Numis Securities dropped their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bakkavor Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

LON:BAKK opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $730.08 million and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.02. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 117.40 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 206 ($2.69).

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods and produce in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers breads and bakery products, desserts and pastries, dips, dressed salads, dressings, fresh produce, fruit juices and smoothies, meal salads, modern deli, pasta, pizza, ready meals, sandwiches and sandwich wraps, sauces, soups, and stir fries, as well as fresh cut fruits, salads, and vegetables to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.