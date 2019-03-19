Bango (BGO) Stock Price Down 12.7%

Shares of Bango plc (LON:BGO) dropped 12.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80.36 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.12). Approximately 385,759 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 110,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $64.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23.

About Bango (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

