Bank of America Boosts SBA Communications (SBAC) Price Target to $211.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $189.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,143. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $16,761,891.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,749 shares of company stock valued at $35,604,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18,340.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 758,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 679,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,836,000 after buying an additional 664,371 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.