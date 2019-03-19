Bank of America Boosts SBA Communications (SBAC) Price Target to $211.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $189.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.
SBAC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,143. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $146.13 and a 12 month high of $192.18. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.33). SBA Communications had a net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $483.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $16,761,891.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,561 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.51, for a total value of $3,855,393.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,749 shares of company stock valued at $35,604,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 428.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,636,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,689,000 after buying an additional 2,947,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $138,480,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18,340.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 762,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after buying an additional 758,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 679,663 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 931,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,836,000 after buying an additional 664,371 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
