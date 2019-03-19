Bank of America Corp DE Has $775.56 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (ITM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,545,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 46.82% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $775,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 692,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,357 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 426,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITM opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

