Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.23% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $511,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

