Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $41,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $214,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,117 shares of company stock valued at $591,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 392.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

