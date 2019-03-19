Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of AGCO worth $49,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,642,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,459,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 54,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,040,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price target on AGCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays cut AGCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global upgraded AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGCO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,227. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,251 over the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGCO opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. AGCO had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

