Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $51.62 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,111,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $51,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brunswick by 4,579.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,604,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,918 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Brunswick by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BC shares. TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

BC opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $79,854.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,210.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $62,248.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

