Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,893 Shares of Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.64% of Under Armour worth $50,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,307,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,463,000 after purchasing an additional 596,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 82.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

