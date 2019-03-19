Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.40. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.76%.

In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $44,508.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi Dewyngaert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clover Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Clover Partners L.P. now owns 70,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

