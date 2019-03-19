Barclays PLC Purchases 24,017 Shares of Masimo Co. (MASI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Masimo worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,311,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,035,164,000 after buying an additional 1,562,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,147,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,556,000 after buying an additional 109,065 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,229,000 after buying an additional 1,479,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Masimo by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 779,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,694,000 after buying an additional 87,476 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Masimo stock opened at $132.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $83.16 and a 52 week high of $135.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Barker sold 5,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $764,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,877 shares of company stock worth $5,464,010. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

