Barclays PLC Reduces Holdings in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE (XLC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE (NYSEARCA:XLC) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,678 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLC. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Get SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT alerts:

XLC traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,529. SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/barclays-plc-reduces-holdings-in-select-sector-s-comm-svcs-select-se-xlc.html.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT SE (NYSEARCA:XLC).

Receive News & Ratings for SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELECT SECTOR S/COMM SVCS SELECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.