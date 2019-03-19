Barclays PLC Sells 37,712 Shares of SEI Investments (SEIC)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106,713 shares in the company, valued at $532,118,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $237,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,600 shares of company stock worth $15,159,725. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

