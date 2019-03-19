Bata Market Capitalization Reaches $142,967.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Bata has a market cap of $142,967.00 and $20.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange and Livecoin. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.01480050 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00001428 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00041487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,051,592 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.