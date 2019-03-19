Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Receives €82.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.73 ($96.19).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of BMW opened at €74.99 ($87.20) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €68.11 ($79.20) and a fifty-two week high of €93.87 ($109.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.45.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

