BBX Capital (BBX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of NYSE BBX opened at $6.26 on Monday. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $591.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. BBX Capital had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBX. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 11.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 182,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 78.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 147,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 64,652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,786 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

